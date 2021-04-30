Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,646 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $25,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $178.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.78 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,116.38, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

