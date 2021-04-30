Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,145,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,491 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.92% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $23,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 104,596 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

