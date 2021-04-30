Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $190.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $191.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.81.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

