Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,468 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BK opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

