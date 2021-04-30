Strs Ohio Grows Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 28,458.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.32% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $27,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Shares of RGA opened at $132.87 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.99 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.