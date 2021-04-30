Strs Ohio Grows Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.21% of The Mosaic worth $24,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,687,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $51,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after buying an additional 1,539,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Mosaic by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,679 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,629 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

