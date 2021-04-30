Strs Ohio Has $16.04 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,833 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.21% of CubeSmart worth $16,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

