Strs Ohio Has $17.75 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Exelon were worth $17,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

