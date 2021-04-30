Strs Ohio Has $18 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,167 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $18,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

KMI opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

