Strs Ohio Has $26.85 Million Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 569,967 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.45% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $26,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after buying an additional 30,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.47 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

