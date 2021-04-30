Strs Ohio Increases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Strs Ohio grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of AutoZone worth $18,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after acquiring an additional 182,966 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,130,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AutoZone by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,423.23.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,474.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,403.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,234.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $982.30 and a 12-month high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

