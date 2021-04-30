Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 48,558 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.36% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $24,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.62.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $32.18 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

