Strs Ohio Purchases 13,000 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $26,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 701,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $65,721,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $144.13 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

