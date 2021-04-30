Strs Ohio Purchases 1,784 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.29% of Carlisle Companies worth $25,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 277,059 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,755,000 after buying an additional 381,279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,803,000 after purchasing an additional 46,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,398,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

NYSE:CSL opened at $194.37 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $194.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

