Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $19,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

MFC opened at $21.99 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.2205 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

