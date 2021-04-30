Strs Ohio Sells 10,159 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,139 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after buying an additional 2,265,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,653,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,084 shares of company stock worth $2,372,229. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.21.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $211.86 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.