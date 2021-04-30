Strs Ohio Sells 3,884 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AON were worth $25,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AON by 4,280.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 649,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AON by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after purchasing an additional 357,873 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AON by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,999,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock opened at $239.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $240.03.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.