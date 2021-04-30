Strs Ohio Sells 4,161 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $16,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,194 shares of company stock worth $16,830,409 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $155.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.