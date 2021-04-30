Strs Ohio Sells 50,724 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,724 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of WestRock worth $27,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,694,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after buying an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in WestRock by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after buying an additional 1,239,906 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Shares of WRK opened at $56.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $56.39.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

