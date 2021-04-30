Strs Ohio Sells 5,398 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $25,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

ITW opened at $230.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

