Strs Ohio Sells 54,869 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,869 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $18,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 235,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 374,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,721 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.63 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.60.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

