Strs Ohio Sells 93,901 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,901 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eaton were worth $20,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $145.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.49 and its 200 day moving average is $124.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

