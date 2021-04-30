Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC stock opened at $352.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $354.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In related news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.