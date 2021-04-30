Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Rating Increased to Buy at SEB Equities

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Tuesday. DNB Markets lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,216. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

