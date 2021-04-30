SUKU (SUKU) Price Hits $0.62 on Exchanges

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $71.73 million and approximately $615,486.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,900,003 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

