Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SULZF remained flat at $$114.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sulzer has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $114.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.13.

SULZF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sulzer in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sulzer in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

