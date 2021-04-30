Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,804 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.90. 202,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,487,229. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

