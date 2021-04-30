Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,526 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

XOM traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.85. 1,104,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,097,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

