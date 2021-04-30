Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $196.08. The company had a trading volume of 101,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,340. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $140.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.31 and a 52 week high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

