Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,795,000 after acquiring an additional 388,621 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,345. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.08. The company has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

