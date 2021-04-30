Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,238 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 168.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,890 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 430.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.25. 475,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,534,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $158.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cascend Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

