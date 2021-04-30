Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $71.42. 871,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,930,164. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

