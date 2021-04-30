Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,396,840. The stock has a market cap of $349.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.