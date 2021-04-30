Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 194.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 241,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $33,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 75,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.84. 112,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639,729. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average of $86.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $99.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

