Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $204.41. The company had a trading volume of 184,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $204.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.79 and a 200 day moving average of $166.76. The company has a market cap of $177.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

