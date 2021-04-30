Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.53. The stock had a trading volume of 66,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,905. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.23.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

