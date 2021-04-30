Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.82 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $415.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.30 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $398.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.56. The company has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.