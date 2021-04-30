Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.83 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $9.14 on Friday, hitting $679.11. 44,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,283. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $631.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $485.01 and a 12-month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.39.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

