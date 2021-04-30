Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $3.01 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its position in Deere & Company by 12.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $370.18. 18,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,897. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $392.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $116.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

