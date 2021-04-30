Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,103,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

