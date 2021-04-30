Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $4.76 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 224,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after buying an additional 62,401 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 145.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.48. 604,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,817,371. The firm has a market cap of $188.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

