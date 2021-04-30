Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $42.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $42,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

EMB stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.99. 119,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,536. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.95. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $116.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.