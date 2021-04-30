Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210,565 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

DHR stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.23. 28,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $181.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.16. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $260.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

