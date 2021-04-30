Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in PTC by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in PTC by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,549 shares of company stock worth $3,835,213. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.88. 12,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.98 and a 1-year high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

