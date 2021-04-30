Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,195,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,968,000 after buying an additional 245,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total transaction of $6,224,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,547. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.98 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

