Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,793 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

AXP traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.14. 90,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $155.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

