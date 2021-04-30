Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.04.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.35. The company had a trading volume of 37,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,154. The company has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -864.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.47 and its 200-day moving average is $140.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

