Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.31. 48,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,730. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.38. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

