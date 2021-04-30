Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,158 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.41. 29,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

