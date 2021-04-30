Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,231 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $290.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,297. The company has a market capitalization of $184.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.51 and a 200-day moving average of $255.49. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.55, for a total transaction of $404,390.85. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.